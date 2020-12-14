On Air: Panel Discussions
Radford 67, Longwood 66

By The Associated Press
December 14, 2020 8:32 pm
LONGWOOD (1-4)

Granlund 0-0 0-0 0, Nkereuwem 1-1 2-2 4, Wilson 1-4 2-2 5, Hill 3-8 0-0 8, Munoz 10-19 2-3 29, Mohn 1-8 0-0 3, Watson 2-4 2-3 6, Lliteras 2-2 0-0 6, Bligen 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, O’Conner 0-0 0-0 0, Stefanovic 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-49 8-10 66.

RADFORD (2-4)

Mangum 4-7 3-4 14, C.Walker 5-9 1-3 11, Djonkam 1-2 2-2 4, Ali 4-11 4-7 12, Morton-Robertson 1-7 5-5 7, Lipscomb 1-5 4-4 7, Jeffers 2-3 0-0 5, Jules 3-3 0-1 6, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Moses 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 21-47 20-28 67.

Halftime_Radford 35-27. 3-Point Goals_Longwood 14-30 (Munoz 7-12, Lliteras 2-2, Hill 2-4, Williams 1-1, Wilson 1-3, Mohn 1-8), Radford 5-17 (Mangum 3-6, Jeffers 1-2, Lipscomb 1-3, C.Walker 0-2, Morton-Robertson 0-4). Fouled Out_Granlund. Rebounds_Longwood 24 (Wilson 5), Radford 30 (C.Walker 10). Assists_Longwood 15 (Munoz 5), Radford 9 (Ali, Lipscomb, Jeffers, Jones 2). Total Fouls_Longwood 27, Radford 15. A_250 (3,205).

