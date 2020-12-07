On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Radford goes for first win vs Lancaster Bible College

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Lancaster Bible College vs. Radford (0-4)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Radford Highlanders will be taking on the Chargers of Division III Lancaster Bible College. Radford lost 63-50 on the road against East Carolina in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Fah’Mir Ali has averaged 10.8 points this year for Radford. Quinton Morton-Robertson has paired with Ali with eight points per game.ACCURATE ALI: Through four games, Radford’s Fah’Mir Ali has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 70.8 percent from the free throw line this season.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford went 3-7 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Highlanders offense scored 66.6 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 Military Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Christmas Tree lit