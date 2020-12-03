On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Radford plays ECU

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 3:30 pm
1 min read
      

Radford (0-3) vs. East Carolina (2-0)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces East Carolina in an early season matchup. East Carolina knocked off North Carolina Wesleyan by 29 points at home on Tuesday, while Radford fell 67-59 at James Madison on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 22.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Tristen Newton has put up 13 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists. For the Highlanders, Fah’Mir Ali has averaged 11.3 points while Dravon Mangum has put up 8.3 points and four rebounds.ACCURATE ALI: Ali has connected on 33.3 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 12 over his last three games. He’s also made 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Radford’s Morton-Robertson has attempted 16 3-pointers and connected on 37.5 percent of them, and is 6 for 16 over the last three games.

CAREFUL PIRATES: The diligent East Carolina offense has turned the ball over on just 13.7 percent of its possessions, the 29th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 25.3 percent of all Radford possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

