Ranked teams meet as No. 2 Baylor hosts No. 1 Gonzaga

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 3:30 pm
No. 1 Gonzaga (3-0) vs. No. 2 Baylor (3-0)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two top-5 teams meet as No. 1 Gonzaga visits No. 2 Baylor in an early season showdown. Gonzaga has one win and zero losses against ranked opponents this season, while Baylor has against a ranked team.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.JUMP SHOTS FOR JARED: Jared Butler has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he’s attempted, including seven makes on 16 attempts over the last three games.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Gonzaga’s Kispert has attempted 20 3-pointers and connected on 45 percent of them, and is 9 of 20 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Baylor as a team has made 11.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is eighth-best among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

