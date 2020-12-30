On Air: Federal News Network program
Raptors face the Knicks on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 3:05 am
New York Knicks (2-2, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (0-3, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Tampa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto enters the matchup with New York as losers of three games in a row.

Toronto finished 9-5 in Atlantic Division play and 26-10 at home in the 2019-20 season. The Raptors shot 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

New York finished 2-11 in Atlantic Division games and 10-23 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Knicks averaged 22.1 assists per game on 40.0 made field goals last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Raptors: Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (hip), Obi Toppin: out (calf), Alec Burks: out (ankle), Austin Rivers: out (groin), Dennis Smith Jr.: out (quad), Omari Spellman: out (right knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

