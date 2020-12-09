Trending:
Rathan-Mayes carries Youngstown St. past Point Park 72-52

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 10:34 pm
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Shemar Rathan-Mayes had 17 points off the bench to lift Youngstown State to a 72-52 win over Point Park on Wednesday night.

Michael Akuchie had 13 points and eight rebounds for Youngstown State (1-0). Garrett Covington added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

R.J. Fairrow had 10 points for the Pioneers. Garret Mchenry added six points and 13 rebounds. Kameron Shockley had four blocks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

