Ravens place QB Robert Griffin III on injured reserve

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 4:50 pm
1 min read
      

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Quarterback Robert Griffin III has been placed on injured reserve by the Baltimore Ravens, leaving Trace McSorley as the backup when Lamar Jackson comes off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Griffin started Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and hurt his hamstring in the second quarter. He remained in the game until the injury became too much to bear and was replaced by McSorley in the fourth quarter of a 19-14 loss.

Griffin must miss at least three games.

The Ravens activated four players off the COVID-19 list on Friday, but Jackson wasn’t one of them. The reigning NFL MVP tested positive last Thursday, but the Ravens hope he will be back in time to play against Dallas on Tuesday night.

McSorley has seen limited time as a third-stringer since being drafted out of Penn State in 2019. He threw his first TD pass in the NFL against Pittsburgh.

Running back J.K. Dobbins, linebacker Pernell McPhee and centers Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore also activated cornerback Anthony Averett and receiver Chris Moore from injured reserve and signed tight end Luke Willson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

