Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ray Dennis scores 19 to carry Boise State over BYU 74-70

By The Associated Press
December 10, 2020 12:55 am
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — RayJ Dennis had 19 points, Emmanuel Akot made a late 3-pointer and Boise State narrowly defeated BYU 74-70 on Wednesday night.

Akot’s 3 gave the Broncos a 73-70 lead with 13 seconds to play. Alex Barcello then missed a 3 for BYU with two seconds remaining.

Abu Kigab had 14 points for Boise State (3-1). Akot added 13 points and six rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr. had 12 points.

Barcello had 22 points for the Cougars (5-2). Matt Haarms added 18 points. Spencer Johnson had 10 points.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|30 AWS re:Invent
12|6 ASHP Midyear 2020
12|7 VetsinTech Cybersecurity Palo Alto...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military teams compete in the 2020 WPW and AFSAM Sniper Championships