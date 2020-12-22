Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ray scores 23 to lead Hofstra past Richmond 76-71

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 5:22 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jalen Ray had 23 points as Hofstra edged past Richmond 76-71 on Tuesday.

Isaac Kante had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Hofstra (4-3). Tareq Coburn added 15 points and Kvonn Cramer had 12 points.

Grant Golden had 15 points and five assists for the Spiders (6-2). Tyler Burton added 15 points and seven rebounds and Blake Francis had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|28 Work Better Together with Microsoft...
12|28 From Zero to Hero with Kafka Connect
12|28 Empowering Collaboration in the Modern...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Season’s greetings to Earth from the International Space Station