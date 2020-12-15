Reliever Greg Holland stays with Royals, $2.75M for 1 year

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
December 15, 2020 3:31 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent reliever Greg Holland stayed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, signing a one-year contact for $2.75 million.

The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances, pitching 28 1-3 innings.

The right-hander didn’t permit a run in his final 13 games, covering 13 1-3 innings.

Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020.

Holland has 212 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 10 seasons.

He can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses, including $1 million for games pitched: $100,000 for 20 and each additional four through 56. Holland also can earn $500,000 for games finished: $100,000 for 32 and every additional four through 48.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

