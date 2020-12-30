On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Rhode Island 63, St. Bonaventure 57

By The Associated Press
December 30, 2020 6:12 pm
ST. BONAVENTURE (2-1)

Osunniyi 4-12 0-3 8, Adaway 5-9 2-4 12, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lofton 6-12 1-1 13, Welch 2-9 0-0 6, Roberts 3-10 1-2 8, Vasquez 2-4 0-0 6, Shaw 2-2 0-0 4, Creal 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-61 4-10 57.

RHODE ISLAND (4-5)

Walker 5-10 0-0 11, Makhe.Mitchell 3-6 0-5 6, Martin 2-3 2-2 6, Russell 2-9 4-4 9, Sheppard 5-7 5-6 17, Harris 3-3 2-2 8, Carey 1-3 0-2 2, Leggett 1-1 1-2 3, Betrand 0-2 1-2 1, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 15-25 63.

Halftime_St. Bonaventure 29-27. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 5-15 (Vasquez 2-3, Welch 2-7, Roberts 1-2, Creal 0-1, Lofton 0-2), Rhode Island 4-16 (Sheppard 2-4, Walker 1-3, Russell 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Makhe.Mitchell 0-1, Betrand 0-2). Fouled Out_Osunniyi, Welch. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 26 (Welch 7), Rhode Island 38 (Walker, Harris 10). Assists_St. Bonaventure 14 (Roberts 4), Rhode Island 14 (Russell 5). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 25, Rhode Island 17.

