Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rhode Island 76, Seton Hall 63

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 9:09 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (1-1)

Mamukelashvili 8-17 5-9 25, Obiagu 1-2 3-4 5, Reynolds 2-6 0-0 5, Cale 2-5 4-6 8, Rhoden 5-13 0-2 10, Molson 2-6 1-2 6, Samuel 2-3 0-0 4, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-23 63.

RHODE ISLAND (2-2)

Walker 3-4 0-0 6, Makhe.Mitchell 2-4 3-7 7, Martin 1-4 3-4 6, Russell 4-12 6-6 17, Sheppard 5-9 2-2 14, Leggett 4-4 1-2 11, Makhi.Mitchell 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-9 0-2 4, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 16-24 76.

Halftime_Rhode Island 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 6-16 (Mamukelashvili 4-8, Reynolds 1-1, Molson 1-2, Samuel 0-1, Cale 0-2, Rhoden 0-2), Rhode Island 8-19 (Russell 3-4, Leggett 2-2, Sheppard 2-2, Martin 1-4, Harris 0-3, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Seton Hall 35 (Mamukelashvili 10), Rhode Island 35 (Makhi.Mitchell 11). Assists_Seton Hall 10 (Reynolds 3), Rhode Island 11 (Walker, Makhe.Mitchell, Russell, Sheppard 2). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 20, Rhode Island 17.

        Insight by Tenable: Learn how Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command uses a private cloud enclave helps keep control systems safe from cyber vulnerabilities in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year