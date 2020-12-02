Rhode Island 76, Seton Hall 63

SETON HALL (1-1)
Mamukelashvili 8-17 5-9 25, Obiagu 1-2 3-4 5, Reynolds 2-6 0-0 5, Cale 2-5 4-6 8, Rhoden 5-13 0-2 10, Molson 2-6 1-2 6, Samuel 2-3 0-0 4, Long 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 13-23 63.
RHODE ISLAND (2-2)
Walker 3-4 0-0 6, Makhe.Mitchell 2-4 3-7 7, Martin 1-4 3-4 6, Russell 4-12 6-6 17, Sheppard 5-9 2-2 14, Leggett 4-4 1-2 11, Makhi.Mitchell 5-7 1-1 11, Harris 2-9 0-2 4, Johnson 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 16-24 76.
Halftime_Rhode Island 36-35. 3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 6-16 (Mamukelashvili 4-8, Reynolds 1-1, Molson 1-2, Samuel 0-1, Cale 0-2, Rhoden 0-2), Rhode Island 8-19 (Russell 3-4, Leggett 2-2, Sheppard 2-2, Martin 1-4, Harris 0-3, Johnson 0-4). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Seton Hall 35 (Mamukelashvili 10), Rhode Island 35 (Makhi.Mitchell 11). Assists_Seton Hall 10 (Reynolds 3), Rhode Island 11 (Walker, Makhe.Mitchell, Russell, Sheppard 2). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 20, Rhode Island 17.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments