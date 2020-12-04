On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rhode Island seeks revenge on BC

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Rhode Island (3-2) vs. Boston College (1-3)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island seeks revenge on Boston College after dropping the first matchup in Uncasville. The teams last played each other on Nov. 26, when Rhode Island made only nine free throws on 18 attempts while the Eagles hit 20 of 34 en route to a 69-64 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Boston College has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Wynston Tabbs, Steffon Mitchell, Makai Ashton-Langford and Rich Kelly have combined to account for 59 percent of all Eagles scoring this season.FATTS IS A FORCE: Fatts Russell has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Eagles have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Rams. Boston College has 32 assists on 75 field goals (42.7 percent) over its previous three games while Rhode Island has assists on 31 of 74 field goals (41.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Rhode Island has attempted the sixth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Rams have averaged 30.4 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

