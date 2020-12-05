Trending:
Rice 81, Texas Tech 62

By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020 9:34 pm
< a min read
      

RICE (3-0)

Schwartz 5-8 0-0 13, Mulkey 2-7 0-0 4, Crosthwait 4-9 3-6 14, Smith 4-11 1-3 9, Wiggins 5-8 0-0 12, Austin 0-1 0-0 0, Bellamy 1-1 1-2 3, McCurry 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 6-8 2-2 15, Swayze 4-8 0-0 11, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-61 7-13 81

TEXAS TECH (2-1)

Gerlich 1-4 0-0 2, Gordon 7-17 3-4 21, Gray 0-9 1-2 1, Carr 6-13 2-2 18, Tucker 4-11 3-3 12, Adams 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-2 2-4 5, Murray 0-3 0-0 0, Wade-Warren 0-4 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-65 11-15 62

Rice 18 21 18 24 81
Texas Tech 11 16 24 11 62

3-Point Goals_Rice 12-23 (Schwartz 3-5, Crosthwait 3-5, Smith 0-3, Wiggins 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Swayze 3-4), Texas Tech 11-30 (Gerlich 0-2, Gordon 4-10, Gray 0-2, Carr 4-8, Tucker 1-2, Adams 1-2, Jackson 1-1, Murray 0-2, Wade-Warren 0-1). Assists_Rice 17 (Wiggins 6), Texas Tech 11 (Carr 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Rice 39 (Jackson 3-5), Texas Tech 36 (Tucker 8-9). Total Fouls_Rice 18, Texas Tech 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,714.

