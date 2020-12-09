Trending:
Rice lifts The Citadel over Carver College 102-51

By The Associated Press
December 9, 2020 9:53 pm
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Kaiden Rice had 23 points as The Citadel rolled past Carver College 102-51 on Wednesday night.

Fletcher Abee had 15 points for The Citadel (5-0). Brent Davis added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jerry Higgins III had 14 points.

The Citadel is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Bryson Scott had 21 points for the Cougars. Paul Hepburn added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

