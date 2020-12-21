Richie, Idowu carry Tulsa over Memphis 56-49

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Austin Richie posted 14 points as Tulsa topped Memphis 56-49 on Monday night.

Rey Idowu added 13 points for the Golden Hurricane (3-3, 1-1 American Athletic Conference).

DeAndre Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (5-4, 1-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.