Richmond 75, Loyola of Chicago 73

LOYOLA OF CHICAGO (3-2)

Uguak 0-1 0-0 0, Krutwig 6-10 2-6 14, Norris 8-12 0-0 21, Williamson 3-10 0-0 8, Hall 5-12 0-0 12, Clemons 0-2 8-10 8, Kaifes 0-3 0-0 0, Welch 3-4 0-0 6, Kennedy 1-1 0-0 2, Hebb 0-0 2-2 2, Wojcik 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 12-18 73.

RICHMOND (6-1)

Burton 2-6 0-0 4, Cayo 2-4 1-2 5, Golden 7-10 0-0 14, Francis 9-16 5-7 27, Gilyard 6-14 5-6 19, Gustavson 0-0 4-4 4, Crabtree 0-0 0-0 0, Koureissi 1-1 0-0 2, Grace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 15-19 75.

Halftime_Richmond 37-22. 3-Point Goals_Loyola of Chicago 9-26 (Norris 5-9, Hall 2-5, Williamson 2-7, Clemons 0-1, Uguak 0-1, Kaifes 0-3), Richmond 6-12 (Francis 4-5, Gilyard 2-6, Grace 0-1). Rebounds_Loyola of Chicago 28 (Krutwig 11), Richmond 25 (Burton 9). Assists_Loyola of Chicago 18 (Norris, Hall 5), Richmond 10 (Gilyard 3). Total Fouls_Loyola of Chicago 19, Richmond 17.

