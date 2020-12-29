On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Richmond looks to extend streak vs Davidson

By The Associated Press
December 29, 2020 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Richmond (6-2, 0-0) vs. Davidson (5-3, 1-0)

Belk Arena, Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond looks for its fifth straight conference win against Davidson. Richmond’s last A10 loss came against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies 75-71 on Feb. 22. Davidson is coming off an 85-65 win over Vanderbilt in its most recent game.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Kellan Grady, Hyunjung Lee and Carter Collins have combined to account for 69 percent of Davidson’s scoring this season and 76 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Richmond, Grant Golden, Jacob Gilyard, Blake Francis and Nathan Cayo have collectively accounted for 71 percent of all Richmond scoring.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 36.5 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 26 over his last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by American Military University: Experts affiliated with American Military University discuss how institutions of higher education must augment offerings to equip students with relevant education and transitional skills in this free webinar.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Spiders. Davidson has an assist on 38 of 66 field goals (57.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Richmond has assists on 42 of 86 field goals (48.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Davidson has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is tops among A10 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

1|4 HR Auditing: Important Issues for 2021
1|4 Intro to Microsoft Teams for Business
1|4 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt will be first female commanding officer of an aircraft carrier