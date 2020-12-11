On Air: Federal News Network program
Rider 82, Manhattan 64

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 8:22 pm
RIDER (1-2)

Ogemuno-Johnson 4-4 0-0 8, Henderson 4-8 2-2 13, Ings 4-6 6-10 14, McQuarter 2-10 3-4 7, Murray 7-13 4-4 20, Bladen 5-6 1-3 11, Powell 1-4 0-0 2, Pope 2-4 0-0 5, Benson 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-59 16-23 82.

MANHATTAN (0-1)

Diallo 0-4 0-1 0, Williams 3-7 0-1 6, Buchanan 2-11 5-6 9, Nelson 7-9 2-2 19, Stewart 1-10 0-0 3, Douglas-Stanley 5-12 2-2 14, Watson 3-4 2-2 10, Brennen 0-3 0-0 0, Reid 1-2 0-1 3, Lasko 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-64 11-15 64.

Halftime_Rider 43-38. 3-Point Goals_Rider 6-9 (Henderson 3-3, Murray 2-3, Pope 1-2, Powell 0-1), Manhattan 9-29 (Nelson 3-3, Watson 2-2, Douglas-Stanley 2-4, Reid 1-2, Stewart 1-9, Brennen 0-2, Diallo 0-2, Lasko 0-2, Buchanan 0-3). Rebounds_Rider 43 (Murray 15), Manhattan 26 (Buchanan 7). Assists_Rider 19 (Murray 7), Manhattan 13 (Brennen 3). Total Fouls_Rider 17, Manhattan 18.

