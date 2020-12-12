Rider looks to extend streak vs Manhattan

Rider (1-2, 1-0) vs. Manhattan (0-1, 0-1)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks for its fifth straight conference win against Manhattan. Rider’s last MAAC loss came against the St. Peter’s Peacocks 73-54 on Feb. 23. Manhattan lost 82-64 loss at home against Rider in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Dwight Murray Jr. has accounted for 55 percent of all Rider field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

A YEAR AGO: These MAAC foes faced each other twice during the 2019-20 season, with Rider sweeping the series.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider went 12-8 against conference foes last season. In those 20 games, the Broncs gave up 67.6 points per game while scoring just 70.7 per matchup. Manhattan went 8-12 overall in MAAC play, scoring 63.6 points and giving up 65.7 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

