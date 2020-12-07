On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rider pays visit to St. John’s

By The Associated Press
December 7, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

Rider (0-1) vs. St. John’s (4-1)

Carnesecca Arena, Jamaica, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s goes up against Rider in an early season matchup. Rider fell 87-52 at Syracuse on Saturday. St. John’s is coming off an 89-66 win at home over Stony Brook on Sunday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: .DOMINANT DWIGHT: Dwight Murray Jr. has connected on 50 percent of the six 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Rider went 6-4 against teams outside its conference, while St. John’s went 11-2 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

