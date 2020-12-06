Trending:
Rigoni lifts Quinnipiac over New Hampshire 64-58

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 6:49 pm
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Brendan McGuire scored 17 points and Tymu Chenery 16 — both career highs — as Quinnipiac rolled past New Hampshire 64-58 in a wire-to-wire win on Sunday.

Jacob Rigoni added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-2), Chenery added three blocks. Savion Lewis had six rebounds. Seth Pinkney had a career-high five blocks.

Jayden Martinez had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (1-2). Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 11 points and six rebounds. Marque Maultsby had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

