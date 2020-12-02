Trending:
Rio Grande 62, Texas A&M-CC 59

By The Associated Press
December 2, 2020 10:44 pm
TEXAS A&M-CC (1-3)

Francois 6-13 3-4 15, Browne 1-4 2-4 5, Fryer 2-4 2-2 6, M.Smith 1-6 0-0 2, White 1-3 4-4 6, Coates 0-2 0-0 0, Hairston 4-10 3-3 14, Bertain 1-5 2-2 5, Lampkins 2-5 0-0 6, Laku 0-0 0-0 0, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-53 16-19 59.

RIO GRANDE (2-1)

Rhea 6-12 6-7 18, Dibiamaka 0-4 1-2 1, Freeman 0-6 1-3 1, Johnson 4-7 0-0 9, Levi 4-7 9-15 19, M.Nelson 1-1 0-0 2, Butler 0-3 0-0 0, Lawrence-Anderson 2-3 1-1 5, Bratton 3-5 1-2 7, Raines 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-48 19-30 62.

Halftime_Rio Grande 24-15. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M-CC 7-21 (Hairston 3-8, Lampkins 2-5, Browne 1-2, Bertain 1-3, Richardson 0-1, M.Smith 0-2), Rio Grande 3-13 (Levi 2-2, Johnson 1-3, Butler 0-1, Lawrence-Anderson 0-1, Rhea 0-1, Dibiamaka 0-2, Freeman 0-3). Fouled Out_M.Smith, White. Rebounds_Texas A&M-CC 33 (Browne, Coates 7), Rio Grande 28 (Levi 6). Assists_Texas A&M-CC 18 (M.Smith 5), Rio Grande 15 (Levi 7). Total Fouls_Texas A&M-CC 24, Rio Grande 16. A_962 (2,500).

