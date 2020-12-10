Rio Grande 68, Texas A&M-CC 64

RIO GRANDE (4-2)
Rhea 2-9 3-3 7, Dibiamaka 1-6 2-2 5, Freeman 2-10 0-0 5, Johnson 8-17 3-5 20, R.Nelson 1-6 4-4 6, Butler 6-10 2-2 17, Lawrence-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bratton 2-4 1-1 5, Raines 1-2 0-0 2, M.Nelson 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 23-66 16-19 68.
TEXAS A&M-CC (1-4)
Francois 8-10 0-2 16, Browne 1-6 6-7 8, Fryer 3-5 0-0 7, M.Smith 3-7 3-3 10, White 2-9 4-5 8, Hairston 3-9 1-2 7, Bertain 0-1 2-2 2, Coates 1-1 0-1 2, Richardson 0-0 4-4 4, P.Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Laku 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-48 20-26 64.
Halftime_Rio Grande 35-34. 3-Point Goals_Rio Grande 6-21 (Butler 3-6, Dibiamaka 1-3, Freeman 1-5, Johnson 1-6, R.Nelson 0-1), Texas A&M-CC 2-13 (Fryer 1-2, M.Smith 1-5, Bertain 0-1, Browne 0-2, Hairston 0-3). Rebounds_Rio Grande 31 (Johnson 7), Texas A&M-CC 38 (White 9). Assists_Rio Grande 9 (R.Nelson 3), Texas A&M-CC 12 (M.Smith 4). Total Fouls_Rio Grande 24, Texas A&M-CC 21. A_465 (10,000).
