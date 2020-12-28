On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Roddy lifts Colorado St. over Fresno St. 75-53

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 11:21 pm
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Colorado State to a 75-53 win over Fresno State on Monday night.

The game marked the first Mountain West Conference matchup of the season for both teams.

Isaiah Stevens had 16 points and nine assists for Colorado State (4-1). Kendle Moore added 14 points.

Orlando Robinson had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Devin Gage added 10 points. Anthony Holland had eight rebounds.

Junior Ballard, the Bulldogs’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 17.0 points per game, had 3 points on 1-of-11 shooting.

The teams square off again on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

