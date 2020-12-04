On Air: This Just In
Rodriguez leads Stony Brook past Fairfield 72-69 in OT

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020 7:18 pm
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez had 21 points as Stony Brook narrowly beat Fairfield 72-69 in overtime on Friday.

Tykei Greene had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Stony Brook (1-1). Jaden Sayles added 12 points, and Mouhamadou Gueye had eight points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Jesus Cruz had 18 points and six rebounds for the Stags (0-3). Jalen Leach added 13 points, and Taj Benning had 10 points and six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

