Rodriguez lifts Stony Brook over UMass-Lowell 71-64

By The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 3:27 pm
STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Juan Felix Rodriguez matched his season high with 21 points as Stony Brook topped UMass-Lowell 71-64 on Monday.

Jaden Sayles had 11 points for Stony Brook (6-4, 4-0 America East Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Tykei Greene added 10 points and Mouhamadou Gueye had three blocks.

Obadiah Noel had 29 points for the River Hawks (2-6, 1-3). Darion Jordan-Thomas added 12 points and 13 rebounds. Bryce Daley had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

