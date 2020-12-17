On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rooney’s 11-year-old son Kai signs for Man United academy

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 5:12 pm
< a min read
      

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — One of Wayne Rooney’s sons has followed in his father’s footsteps by signing for Manchester United.

United’s record goalscorer posted a picture on social media of the 11-year-old Kai, the oldest of his four sons, signing a contract to join the Premier League club’s youth academy.

“Proud day,” Rooney posted on Instagram. “Kai signing for @manchesterunited. Keep up the hard work son.”

The 38-year-old Rooney is currently interim manager of Derby in the second division.

The former England striker had a glittering 13-year career at Old Trafford, scoring 253 times in 559 appearances.

“Special night….. congratulations Kai,” Rooney’s wife, Coleen, wrote on Instagram. “I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Media News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides 50 ventilators to support Mongolia as it combats COVID-19