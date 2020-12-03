Ross carries Pepperdine over Saint Katherine College 94-45

Trending:
By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 11:59 pm
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Colbey Ross had 26 points, with six 3-pointers, and nine assists as Pepperdine rolled past Saint Katherine College 94-45 on Thursday night.

Kessler Edwards had 18 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine (2-1). Kene Chukwuka added 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Jade’ Smith had 11 points.

Cesar Meza had six rebounds for the Firebirds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

