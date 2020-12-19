On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Ross scores 25 to lead Iona past Rider 72-64

By The Associated Press
December 19, 2020 10:21 pm
< a min read
      

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had 25 points as Iona beat Rider 72-64 on Saturday night.

Ross made 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Asante Gist had 15 points and 10 assists for Iona (4-3, 3-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nelly Junior Joseph added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Dontrell McQuarter had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Broncs (1-5, 1-3). Dwight Murray Jr. added 15 points and six rebounds. Christian Ings had 10 points.

The Gaels defeated Rider 70-56 last Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine