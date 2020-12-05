Ross scores career-high 33, leads Iona past Hofstra 82-74

On Air: Federal News Network program
By The Associated Press
December 5, 2020
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Ross had a career-high 33 points as Iona beat Hofstra 82-74 on Saturday.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 14 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Iona (1-1). Dylan van Eyck added 14 points. Berrick JeanLouis had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tareq Coburn scored a career-high 28 points for the Pride (1-2). Isaac Kante added 17 points. Jalen Ray had 15 points.

