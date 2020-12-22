On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rush lifts Fairleigh Dickinson past Fairfield 69-65

By The Associated Press
December 22, 2020 6:11 pm
< a min read
      

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Brandon Rush scored a career-high 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Fairleigh Dickinson edged Fairfield 69-65 on Tuesday.

Rush, who also had seven rebounds, made 1 of 2 foul shots with 12 seconds left to clinch the win.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (2-6), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Elyjah Williams added seven rebounds and five assists.

Jake Wojcik had 12 points for the Stags (1-8). Jalen Leach and Taj Benning added 11 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|22 govDelivery Administrator Training...
12|22 Microsoft Innovative Educator Training:...
12|22 Staying Connected with Remote Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Volunteers at Saratoga National Cemetery braved knee-deep snow to place wreaths on headstones