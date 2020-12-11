On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Rutgers 70, Wisconsin 65

By The Associated Press
December 11, 2020 7:17 pm
RUTGERS (2-0)

Gilles 0-5 0-0 0, Singleton 3-4 0-0 6, Broughton 9-19 0-0 18, Guirantes 3-14 10-11 16, Mack 3-8 4-10 11, Johnson 6-15 4-5 17, Martino 0-3 0-0 0, Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 18-26 70

WISCONSIN (1-2)

Lewis 5-16 2-2 12, Stapleton 3-4 1-2 7, Hilliard 7-9 8-12 22, Moschkau 4-7 2-2 13, Pospisilova 0-1 0-0 0, Stauffacher 2-3 2-2 7, Luehring 0-3 0-0 0, Thompson 1-5 2-3 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-48 17-23 65

Rutgers 13 13 27 17 70
Wisconsin 15 12 19 19 65

3-Point Goals_Rutgers 2-17 (Gilles 0-2, Broughton 0-5, Guirantes 0-4, Mack 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Martino 0-1), Wisconsin 4-12 (Lewis 0-1, Moschkau 3-5, Pospisilova 0-1, Stauffacher 1-2, Luehring 0-3). Assists_Rutgers 10 (Gilles 3), Wisconsin 13 (Pospisilova 5). Fouled Out_Rutgers Singleton. Rebounds_Rutgers 33 (Johnson 6-6), Wisconsin 40 (Team 4-11). Total Fouls_Rutgers 21, Wisconsin 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

