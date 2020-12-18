On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Rutgers 94, Hampton 45

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 2:44 pm
< a min read
      

HAMPTON (0-2)

Mason 2-10 1-2 6, Mills 3-6 1-1 7, Montagne 0-4 0-0 0, Wooden 0-4 1-2 1, Young 6-13 4-6 17, Nigatu 2-5 1-2 6, Accimeus 0-1 1-4 1, Chakolis 0-1 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Mapp 1-4 4-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-49 13-21 45

RUTGERS (3-1)

Gilles 8-9 0-0 16, Singleton 2-4 0-0 4, Broughton 4-6 0-0 10, Guirantes 7-16 6-6 25, Johnson 4-11 0-0 11, Guihon 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 1-3 3-3 5, Lafayette 3-4 0-0 7, Martino 3-5 2-2 8, Walker 2-4 2-3 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-64 13-14 94

Hampton 9 10 13 13 45
Rutgers 26 21 30 17 94

3-Point Goals_Hampton 4-15 (Mason 1-4, Montagne 0-3, Young 1-2, Nigatu 1-2, Chakolis 0-1, Davis 0-1, Mapp 1-2), Rutgers 11-22 (Broughton 2-4, Guirantes 5-8, Johnson 3-8, Lafayette 1-1, Martino 0-1). Assists_Hampton 10 (Mason 3), Rutgers 25 (Broughton 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hampton 25 (Team 4-6), Rutgers 43 (Singleton 4-8). Total Fouls_Hampton 17, Rutgers 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|21 Balancing Work and Life in a Virtual...
12|21 Beware of Holiday Phishing Scams
12|21 Back to School for the Remote...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Colorado and California National Guard win sniper championships