Rutgers 94, Hampton 45

HAMPTON (0-2)

Mason 2-10 1-2 6, Mills 3-6 1-1 7, Montagne 0-4 0-0 0, Wooden 0-4 1-2 1, Young 6-13 4-6 17, Nigatu 2-5 1-2 6, Accimeus 0-1 1-4 1, Chakolis 0-1 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Mapp 1-4 4-4 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-49 13-21 45

RUTGERS (3-1)

Gilles 8-9 0-0 16, Singleton 2-4 0-0 4, Broughton 4-6 0-0 10, Guirantes 7-16 6-6 25, Johnson 4-11 0-0 11, Guihon 1-2 0-0 2, Marshall 1-3 3-3 5, Lafayette 3-4 0-0 7, Martino 3-5 2-2 8, Walker 2-4 2-3 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-64 13-14 94

Hampton 9 10 13 13 — 45 Rutgers 26 21 30 17 — 94

3-Point Goals_Hampton 4-15 (Mason 1-4, Montagne 0-3, Young 1-2, Nigatu 1-2, Chakolis 0-1, Davis 0-1, Mapp 1-2), Rutgers 11-22 (Broughton 2-4, Guirantes 5-8, Johnson 3-8, Lafayette 1-1, Martino 0-1). Assists_Hampton 10 (Mason 3), Rutgers 25 (Broughton 10). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Hampton 25 (Team 4-6), Rutgers 43 (Singleton 4-8). Total Fouls_Hampton 17, Rutgers 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

