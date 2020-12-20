On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Rutgers 99, Sacred Heart 30

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 10:36 pm
< a min read
      

SACRED HEART (1-2)

Stroemel 0-3 0-0 0, Dabney 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Hagood 1-4 1-2 4, Johnson 1-5 1-2 4, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Klein 0-2 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, McCray 1-4 1-2 4, Smith 2-15 3-4 7, Hammond 2-5 0-0 5, Wood 1-2 4-4 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 8-48 10-14 30

RUTGERS (4-1)

Gilles 0-3 0-0 0, Singleton 4-6 6-6 14, Broughton 5-8 0-2 13, Guirantes 7-14 10-11 25, Johnson 9-13 2-2 21, Guihon 0-0 0-2 0, Marshall 2-4 0-0 4, Lafayette 1-2 0-0 2, Martino 3-5 1-3 8, Walker 5-6 2-3 12, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 36-61 21-29 99

Sacred Heart 7 9 2 12 30
Rutgers 27 21 29 22 99

3-Point Goals_Sacred Heart 4-23 (Dabney 0-1, Hagood 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Jackson 0-2, Klein 0-2, McCray 1-1, Smith 0-7, Hammond 1-3), Rutgers 6-11 (Gilles 0-1, Broughton 3-3, Guirantes 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Martino 1-2). Assists_Sacred Heart 4 (Dabney 1), Rutgers 17 (Broughton 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacred Heart 27 (Team 6-8), Rutgers 45 (Johnson 4-8). Total Fouls_Sacred Heart 21, Rutgers 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

