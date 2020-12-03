On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

S. Alabama squares up against Auburn

By The Associated Press
December 3, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

South Alabama (3-1) vs. Auburn (1-2)

Auburn Arena, Auburn, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Auburn in an early season matchup. South Alabama blew out Emmanuel by 39 at home on Tuesday, while Auburn fell to Central Florida on the road on Monday, 63-55.

SUPER SENIORS: South Alabama’s Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 57 percent of all Jaguars points this season.MIGHTY MICHAEL: Flowers has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 22 over the last three games. He’s also made 78.3 percent of his free throws this season.

        Insight by Ciena: Federal IT executives provide insight into the future of their networks in this exclusive executive briefing.

DID YOU KNOW: Auburn is rated first in the SEC with an average of 77.4 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

10|28 Microsoft Azure Government Webinar...
11|29 RSNA 2020
11|30 vIITSEC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID provides relief in Philippines in aftermath of strongest storm of the year