S. Dakota St. 60, No. 20 Missouri St. 52

S. DAKOTA ST. (5-2)

Burckhard 5-9 2-2 13, Nelson 1-8 4-4 6, Selland 5-13 9-13 19, Irwin 3-9 0-0 7, Theuninck 1-2 1-4 4, Nesheim 2-3 1-2 5, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0, Byom 2-2 0-0 4, Vlastuin 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-49 17-25 60

MISSOURI ST. (4-2)

Franklin 4-8 0-0 8, Hipp 4-11 0-0 8, Bhinhar 0-1 0-0 0, Calip 4-14 3-4 13, Wilson 0-8 0-0 0, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Knapp 0-0 0-0 0, Gartner 4-6 0-2 8, Manning 0-4 1-2 1, Ruffridge 4-11 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-68 4-8 52

S. Dakota St. 16 15 15 14 — 60 Missouri St. 12 10 18 12 — 52

3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 3-14 (Burckhard 1-1, Nelson 0-2, Selland 0-2, Irwin 1-5, Theuninck 1-1, Nesheim 0-1, Vlastuin 0-2), Missouri St. 4-19 (Bhinhar 0-1, Calip 2-3, Wilson 0-3, Jackson 1-2, Manning 0-3, Ruffridge 1-7). Assists_S. Dakota St. 8 (Selland 6), Missouri St. 10 (Bhinhar 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 37 (Team 2-6), Missouri St. 41 (Wilson 3-4). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 16, Missouri St. 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,362.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.