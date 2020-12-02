S. Dakota St. 71, Iowa St. 68

S. DAKOTA ST. (2-2)
Dentlinger 0-3 0-0 0, Wilson 7-12 2-4 16, Arians 3-7 4-5 10, Freidel 8-20 2-3 23, Scheierman 6-11 3-3 18, Easley 0-0 0-0 0, Mims 0-2 0-0 0, Wingett 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 25-57 12-17 71.
IOWA ST. (1-1)
Johnson 5-11 2-2 13, Young 11-17 2-2 24, Bolton 5-10 0-0 10, Coleman-Lands 5-12 0-0 12, Harris 2-8 0-0 5, Dubar 1-2 1-1 3, Conditt 0-0 1-2 1, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 6-7 68.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 39-27. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 9-25 (Freidel 5-11, Scheierman 3-6, Wingett 1-2, Mims 0-2, Arians 0-4), Iowa St. 4-23 (Coleman-Lands 2-8, Harris 1-5, Johnson 1-6, Dubar 0-1, Bolton 0-3). Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 31 (Scheierman 10), Iowa St. 27 (Johnson, Bolton 7). Assists_S. Dakota St. 13 (Arians 7), Iowa St. 13 (Johnson 8). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 14, Iowa St. 18.
