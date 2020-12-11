S. Dakota St. 74, North Dakota 62

S. DAKOTA ST. (5-2)
Dentlinger 7-10 6-6 21, Arians 3-4 2-2 11, Freidel 5-14 3-3 15, Scheierman 5-12 0-0 11, Wingett 3-7 2-4 8, Easley 1-3 0-0 2, Appel 3-5 0-1 6, Mims 0-1 0-0 0, Cornemann 0-0 0-0 0, Fiegen 0-0 0-0 0, Mfum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 13-16 74.
NORTH DAKOTA (1-4)
Rebraca 7-14 3-3 18, Sueker 2-4 2-3 6, Ihenacho 3-12 0-2 8, Nero 5-13 2-2 13, Sims 2-5 0-0 5, Igbanugo 1-5 0-0 3, Danielson 1-3 0-0 3, Shockey 1-4 0-0 2, Urbonavicius 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 24-65 7-10 62.
Halftime_S. Dakota St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 7-24 (Arians 3-4, Freidel 2-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Scheierman 1-6, Mims 0-1, Wingett 0-4), North Dakota 7-28 (Ihenacho 2-5, Danielson 1-3, Rebraca 1-3, Igbanugo 1-4, Sims 1-4, Nero 1-6, Urbonavicius 0-1, Shockey 0-2). Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 40 (Scheierman 10), North Dakota 29 (Ihenacho 8). Assists_S. Dakota St. 14 (Scheierman 6), North Dakota 9 (Ihenacho 4). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 12, North Dakota 16.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments