S. Dakota St. 75, No. 18 Gonzaga 72, OT

By The Associated Press
December 6, 2020 7:13 pm
GONZAGA (1-2)

LeeAnne Wirth 5-5 0-0 10, Jenn Wirth 3-8 1-3 7, Townsend 12-19 4-5 29, Kayleigh Truong 1-8 0-0 3, Walker 3-9 0-0 7, Kempton 3-3 0-0 6, O’Connor 0-1 0-0 0, Virjoghe 1-1 0-0 2, Forsyth 1-2 0-0 3, Kaylynne Truong 1-5 0-0 2, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Ejim 0-1 0-0 0, Scanlon 0-2 3-4 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-64 8-12 72

S. DAKOTA ST. (3-0)

Burckhard 6-12 1-1 14, Nelson 3-5 1-2 9, Selland 7-14 2-2 18, Greer 1-5 1-2 4, Theuninck 4-5 0-0 11, Ferrand 0-1 0-0 0, Irwin 4-8 7-8 16, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0, Byom 0-0 0-0 0, Vlastuin 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 12-15 75

Gonzaga 14 16 15 19 8 72
S. Dakota St. 16 12 18 18 11 75

3-Point Goals_Gonzaga 4-20 (Townsend 1-3, Truong 1-4, Walker 1-6, O’Connor 0-1, Forsyth 1-2, Truong 0-3, Scanlon 0-1), S. Dakota St. 11-25 (Burckhard 1-2, Nelson 2-3, Selland 2-5, Greer 1-5, Theuninck 3-4, Irwin 1-2, Vlastuin 1-4). Assists_Gonzaga 20 (Wirth 8), S. Dakota St. 19 (Greer 10). Fouled Out_Gonzaga Wirth. Rebounds_Gonzaga 35 (Townsend 2-6), S. Dakota St. 32 (Burckhard 3-5). Total Fouls_Gonzaga 17, S. Dakota St. 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_583.

