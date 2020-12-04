S. Dakota St. 88, Bradley 84

S. DAKOTA ST. (2-2)
Dentlinger 3-5 0-0 6, Wilson 5-13 3-4 13, Arians 3-4 5-6 14, Scheierman 5-8 0-0 14, Wingett 1-4 2-2 5, Freidel 8-14 3-5 24, Mims 2-4 0-0 6, Easley 2-6 0-0 6, Appel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 13-17 88.
BRADLEY (3-1)
Boya 1-2 0-0 2, Childs 7-14 1-2 18, East 5-12 2-2 15, Kingsby 1-4 0-0 2, Nolan 4-13 9-10 17, Tahvanainen 1-6 0-0 2, Henry 6-7 4-5 16, McAdoo 1-5 0-0 3, Hannah 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 16-19 84.
Halftime_Bradley 41-35. 3-Point Goals_S. Dakota St. 17-26 (Freidel 5-6, Scheierman 4-5, Arians 3-4, Mims 2-3, Easley 2-4, Wingett 1-4), Bradley 8-25 (Childs 3-4, East 3-6, McAdoo 1-2, Henry 0-1, Tahvanainen 0-5, Nolan 0-6). Fouled Out_Childs. Rebounds_S. Dakota St. 34 (Scheierman 12), Bradley 36 (Childs 8). Assists_S. Dakota St. 15 (Wilson 5), Bradley 21 (East, Nolan 6). Total Fouls_S. Dakota St. 17, Bradley 18.
