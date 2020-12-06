S. Illinois 102, Quincy 61

QUINCY (0-1)
Kovacevic 2-5 1-2 5, Stuckman 3-4 0-0 7, Boyd 5-8 3-3 13, Callier 1-5 0-0 2, Wolfe 2-7 0-0 4, Crisler 3-5 0-0 8, Youmans 3-11 0-0 9, Sullivan 2-5 2-2 6, Coakley 0-2 0-0 0, Zilinskas 0-1 1-3 1, Gustafson 1-1 1-1 3, Moore 0-3 0-0 0, Lofton 0-0 0-0 0, Schwepker 1-1 0-0 3, Yezbak 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 8-11 61.
S. ILLINOIS (2-0)
D’Avanzo 3-8 3-4 9, Domask 7-12 2-3 18, Brown 4-7 0-0 12, Harvey 7-10 2-3 16, Jones 3-6 4-4 11, Verplancken 6-8 0-0 14, Banks 3-7 1-2 7, Filewich 2-4 0-0 4, Long 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 1-3 0-0 2, Dembele 2-2 0-0 4, Cross 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 40-71 12-16 102.
Halftime_S. Illinois 56-34. 3-Point Goals_Quincy 7-27 (Youmans 3-9, Crisler 2-4, Schwepker 1-1, Stuckman 1-2, Boyd 0-1, Kovacevic 0-1, Yezbak 0-1, Wolfe 0-2, Callier 0-3, Moore 0-3), S. Illinois 10-23 (Brown 4-7, Verplancken 2-3, Domask 2-5, Cross 1-1, Jones 1-3, Butler 0-1, D’Avanzo 0-1, Banks 0-2). Rebounds_Quincy 27 (Youmans 7), S. Illinois 39 (Domask 8). Assists_Quincy 11 (Boyd 4), S. Illinois 22 (Banks 4). Total Fouls_Quincy 14, S. Illinois 14.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments