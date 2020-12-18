On Air: Amtower Off-Center
S. Illinois 62, North Dakota 50

By The Associated Press
December 18, 2020 5:50 pm
NORTH DAKOTA (1-6)

Rebraca 4-10 2-6 11, Sueker 2-5 0-0 4, Ihenacho 2-7 1-3 6, Nero 3-8 0-0 6, Sims 3-10 0-1 9, Igbanugo 1-4 2-4 5, Danielson 1-5 0-0 2, Shockey 0-0 0-0 0, Urbonavicius 3-3 1-1 7. Totals 19-52 6-15 50.

S. ILLINOIS (4-0)

D’Avanzo 4-8 3-4 11, Domask 7-12 2-2 17, Brown 1-4 0-0 3, Harvey 4-6 2-2 12, Jones 3-9 0-0 7, Banks 1-3 0-0 3, Filewich 3-6 3-3 9, Verplancken 0-3 0-0 0, Dembele 0-0 0-0 0, Long 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 10-11 62.

Halftime_S. Illinois 29-25. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 6-22 (Sims 3-8, Rebraca 1-1, Ihenacho 1-3, Igbanugo 1-4, Sueker 0-1, Danielson 0-2, Nero 0-3), S. Illinois 6-23 (Harvey 2-4, Banks 1-2, Jones 1-3, Brown 1-4, Domask 1-5, Verplancken 0-2, D’Avanzo 0-3). Rebounds_North Dakota 30 (Rebraca 8), S. Illinois 37 (Harvey 9). Assists_North Dakota 13 (Ihenacho 7), S. Illinois 16 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_North Dakota 12, S. Illinois 18.

