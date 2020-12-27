On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

S. Illinois 63, Evansville 57

By The Associated Press
December 27, 2020 6:10 pm
< a min read
      

EVANSVILLE (2-5)

Kuhlman 1-6 0-0 3, Levitch 2-3 0-1 6, Frederking 3-12 4-4 12, Givance 4-7 1-4 11, Newton 5-12 2-3 14, Curtis 2-6 2-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-0 0-0 0, Enaruna 1-2 0-0 2, Matthews 1-1 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 9-14 57.

S. ILLINOIS (7-0)

D’Avanzo 2-4 3-4 7, Domask 5-14 4-7 14, Brown 2-3 3-3 7, Harvey 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 5-12 8-10 19, Banks 2-3 2-4 6, Verplancken 1-4 0-0 3, Filewich 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 20-48 21-29 63.

Halftime_S. Illinois 28-19. 3-Point Goals_Evansville 10-29 (Givance 2-2, Levitch 2-3, Frederking 2-7, Newton 2-7, Curtis 1-4, Kuhlman 1-6), S. Illinois 2-13 (Verplancken 1-2, Jones 1-3, Brown 0-1, D’Avanzo 0-1, Harvey 0-2, Domask 0-4). Fouled Out_Curtis, Jones. Rebounds_Evansville 29 (Levitch 8), S. Illinois 30 (Domask 7). Assists_Evansville 13 (Givance 3), S. Illinois 8 (Domask 4). Total Fouls_Evansville 23, S. Illinois 18.

