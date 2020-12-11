S. Illinois 70, Murray St. 66

MURRAY ST. (3-2)
Robinson 2-3 0-0 4, Williams 7-11 0-0 17, Te.Brown 1-7 0-0 3, Hill 1-8 0-0 2, Whitley 5-10 2-2 15. Totals 26-61 6-7 66.
S. ILLINOIS (3-0)
D’Avanzo 4-6 3-4 13, Domask 4-13 5-6 13, Harvey 3-6 6-8 12, Jones 2-6 4-4 10, Verplancken 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 20-43 21-26 70.
Halftime_S. Illinois 40-32. 3-Point Goals_Murray St. 8-23 (Williams 3-5, Whitley 3-6, Te.Brown 1-4, Hill 0-3), S. Illinois 9-19 (Jones 2-2, D’Avanzo 2-3, Verplancken 1-2, Harvey 0-1, Domask 0-5). Fouled Out_Whitley. Rebounds_Murray St. 35 (Williams, Te.Brown 7), S. Illinois 25 (Harvey 6). Assists_Murray St. 17 (Hill 7), S. Illinois 14 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Murray St. 21, S. Illinois 11.
