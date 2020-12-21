S. Illinois 76, Butler 73

S. ILLINOIS (6-0)

D’Avanzo 1-3 1-2 3, Domask 11-20 1-1 26, Brown 7-9 2-2 21, Harvey 1-5 2-2 4, Jones 5-10 1-3 11, Filewich 1-2 0-2 2, Banks 3-4 2-2 9, Verplancken 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-53 9-14 76.

BUTLER (1-3)

Golden 6-10 5-8 17, Nze 6-8 1-2 14, Bolden 2-8 0-0 6, Harris 8-16 3-3 22, Tate 4-10 2-2 12, Wilmoth 0-2 2-2 2, Coles 0-2 0-0 0, Mulloy 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 13-17 73.

Halftime_S. Illinois 37-24. 3-Point Goals_S. Illinois 9-19 (Brown 5-6, Domask 3-8, Banks 1-2, D’Avanzo 0-1, Harvey 0-1, Jones 0-1), Butler 8-22 (Harris 3-5, Tate 2-5, Bolden 2-7, Nze 1-1, Coles 0-2, Golden 0-2). Fouled Out_Tate. Rebounds_S. Illinois 20 (Filewich 5), Butler 32 (Nze 11). Assists_S. Illinois 13 (Jones 5), Butler 17 (Harris 6). Total Fouls_S. Illinois 19, Butler 17. A_1,412 (9,100).

