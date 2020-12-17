On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
S. Illinois 85, North Dakota 64

By The Associated Press
December 17, 2020 3:54 pm
NORTH DAKOTA (1-6)

Rebraca 5-6 2-3 12, Sueker 2-5 0-0 4, Ihenacho 3-8 1-2 8, Nero 4-8 2-2 13, Sims 3-7 0-0 9, Allen-Eikens 0-3 0-0 0, Urbonavicius 5-7 0-0 13, Danielson 0-2 0-0 0, Igbanugo 1-5 0-0 3, Shockey 0-3 2-2 2, Panoam 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 7-9 64.

S. ILLINOIS (4-0)

D’Avanzo 1-1 2-2 4, Domask 3-9 2-2 8, Brown 3-5 1-3 10, Harvey 7-11 2-4 18, Jones 5-9 5-6 18, Banks 4-6 0-0 9, Verplancken 2-6 0-0 5, Filewich 4-5 1-2 9, Long 1-1 0-0 2, Dembele 1-1 0-0 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Cross 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 13-19 85.

Halftime_S. Illinois 37-20. 3-Point Goals_North Dakota 11-31 (Nero 3-5, Sims 3-5, Urbonavicius 3-5, Ihenacho 1-3, Igbanugo 1-5, Danielson 0-1, Panoam 0-1, Rebraca 0-1, Sueker 0-1, Allen-Eikens 0-2, Shockey 0-2), S. Illinois 10-16 (Brown 3-5, Jones 3-5, Harvey 2-2, Banks 1-1, Verplancken 1-3). Rebounds_North Dakota 23 (Sims 7), S. Illinois 31 (D’Avanzo, Domask, Harvey, Filewich 5). Assists_North Dakota 19 (Danielson 4), S. Illinois 19 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_North Dakota 15, S. Illinois 11.

