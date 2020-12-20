On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

S. Illinois puts streak on line vs Butler

By The Associated Press
December 20, 2020 6:30 am
< a min read
      

Southern Illinois (5-0) vs. Butler (1-2)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Butler. Southern Illinois is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Butler lost 68-60 to Indiana on Saturday.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Butler has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Jair Bolden, Aaron Thompson, Chuck Harris and JaKobe Coles have collectively accounted for 68 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.DOMINANT DOMASK: Marcus Domask has connected on 22.2 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 18 over the last five games. He’s also made 88 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has committed a turnover on just 16.7 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Salukis have turned the ball over only 12 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|23 Terminating Employees Safely
12|23 Incorporating Coaching Methods Into...
12|23 Hosting Large Events: Webinars vs....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine