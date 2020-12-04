On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
S. Illinois takes on Quincy

By The Associated Press
December 4, 2020
Quincy vs. Southern Illinois (1-0)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Illinois Salukis will be taking on the Hawks of Division II Quincy. Southern Illinois is coming off an 87-79 overtime road win over Southeast Missouri in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois went 5-7 overall against out-of-conference opponents last season. The Salukis scored 63.3 points per contest across those 12 games.

