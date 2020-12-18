S. Utah 85, Dixie State 78

DIXIE STATE (3-1)

Nicolds 4-8 6-8 15, Schofield 3-10 1-2 7, Gooden 5-11 3-3 16, Youngblood 4-9 0-0 8, Staine 4-6 3-3 13, Pope 3-5 2-4 9, Mulibea 2-5 0-0 5, Gilbert 1-1 0-0 3, Parker 0-0 0-0 0, Greene 1-2 0-0 2, Allfrey 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 15-20 78.

S. UTAH (5-1)

Fausett 3-6 0-3 6, Madunic 4-8 2-2 10, Jones 5-19 3-5 17, Knight 9-10 4-6 22, Marin 1-4 3-4 6, Butler 2-9 2-2 6, Fleming 0-4 0-0 0, Moody 5-8 0-0 15, Moore 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-70 14-22 85.

Halftime_S. Utah 45-36. 3-Point Goals_Dixie State 9-23 (Gooden 3-7, Staine 2-3, Gilbert 1-1, Mulibea 1-2, Nicolds 1-3, Pope 1-3, Youngblood 0-1, Schofield 0-3), S. Utah 11-31 (Moody 5-8, Jones 4-12, Moore 1-2, Marin 1-4, Fausett 0-1, Fleming 0-1, Madunic 0-1, Butler 0-2). Fouled Out_Schofield. Rebounds_Dixie State 29 (Staine 10), S. Utah 40 (Fausett, Madunic 8). Assists_Dixie State 12 (Nicolds, Gooden, Youngblood, Greene 2), S. Utah 17 (Knight 5). Total Fouls_Dixie State 25, S. Utah 19. A_750 (5,300).

